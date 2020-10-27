UFP Industries’ (UFPI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

