UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNCRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.02 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

