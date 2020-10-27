Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Unifi by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unifi by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 11,645 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,638.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,682.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. Insiders bought 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFI stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

