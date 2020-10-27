Unisys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,691 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

