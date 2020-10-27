United Internet’s (UDIRF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Internet has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

