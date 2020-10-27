UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $323.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

