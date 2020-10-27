Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 28th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $103.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.