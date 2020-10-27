Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,859 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

