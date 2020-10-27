Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at $62,578,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

