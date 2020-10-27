USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE USNA opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,647 shares of company stock valued at $48,628,684 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

