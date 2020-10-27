USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $587.01 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Korbit and OKEx. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $587.01 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.03008772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000041 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,790,406,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,767,990,350 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, CPDAX, Hotbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Korbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

