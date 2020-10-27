Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

