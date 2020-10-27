ValuEngine Downgrades Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $3.83 on Friday. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

