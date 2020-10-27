ValuEngine Lowers First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

FCRD stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.