Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

