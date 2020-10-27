Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 297,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

