Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

