Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

