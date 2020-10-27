Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55.

