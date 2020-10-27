Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $167.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

