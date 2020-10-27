Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

