Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

