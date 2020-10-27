Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $82-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.19 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.61.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

