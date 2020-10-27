Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.61.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.