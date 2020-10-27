Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $353,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

