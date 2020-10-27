Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.13 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

