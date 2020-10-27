Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

