Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Craig Hallum currently has $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.61.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

