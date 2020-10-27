Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 293.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 177.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veritiv by 945.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

