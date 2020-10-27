Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

