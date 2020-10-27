Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 413.60 ($5.40) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 464.25 ($6.07).

In related news, insider Patrick André sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16), for a total value of £55,544.90 ($72,569.77).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.