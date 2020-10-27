VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

