Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.80.

VRTS stock opened at $173.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

