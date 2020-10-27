W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRA opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

