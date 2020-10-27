W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $400.00 at Raymond James

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.21.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $361.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.97 and a 200-day moving average of $326.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 471,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,028,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W W Grainger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

