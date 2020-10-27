Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

