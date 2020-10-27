Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

