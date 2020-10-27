Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

WCN opened at C$135.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion and a PE ratio of 172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$100.55 and a 52 week high of C$141.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.07.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total value of C$672,883.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,962,573.06.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

