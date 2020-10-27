Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.28, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

