Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 16,200 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Discovery in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.