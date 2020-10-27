Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 2,844 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

BMY stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

