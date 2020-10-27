Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VMware by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

