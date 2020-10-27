Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys Shares of 2,867 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $342,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

