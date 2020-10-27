Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

