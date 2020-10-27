Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 304,506 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 190.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 211,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 47.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

MCHP opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

