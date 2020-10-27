Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 247,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

MDT stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

