Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of -249.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.