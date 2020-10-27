Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $529,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

