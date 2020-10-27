Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

