Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 611,361 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.